Football weekend: Sunshine is back

After a string of cloudy days in the Brazos Valley, we’re finally welcoming back some sunshine just in time for the weekend. And it’s a big weekend in Aggieland! If your Saturday plans have you headed out to Kyle Field or just taking some time to spend it in the backyard gearing up for football, the weather looks great. Temperatures will be warm and there will be a bit more humidity rolling back in, but it’s expected to be seasonable for this time of the year with highs back in the mid 80s. One thing that will need to be monitored for the next couple mornings is a bit of that patchy fog working back into the Brazos Valley.

Beyond Saturday, no significant changes are expected Sunday, though you may notice some subtle differences. We’ll have a bit more humidity on hand and there will be an isolated chance for rain that works back in, but the vast majority of us look to stay dry through the entire weekend. We are still eyeing a cold front set to roll through the Lone Star State early Monday which brings back another big change in temperatures by next week.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 64. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 86. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear Low: 68. Wind: Calm.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated 10% chance for rain. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

