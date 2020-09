BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Patriot Road joins First News at Four to play us into our first weekend of Aggie Football.

You can catch them playing on Saturday, Sep. 25, at 9 P.M. at the Dugout in Roundtop.

You can follow them on Facebook by clicking here, and check out their website for their full story.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.