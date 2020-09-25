Advertisement

Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station kicks off “12 Days of Voter Registration”

Volunteers will be at different locations in BCS each day.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 24, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station is hosting a 12-day voter registration in the twin cities, and kicked it off Thursday evening.

Volunteers safely gathered in the parking lot of Cici’s Pizza in Bryan, masks on, to help register local voters. Community members drove up and would fill out the paperwork, each stop taking about five minutes.

Hispanic Forum B/CS President Jaime Cavazos says it is their civic duty to help make sure the community gets the chance to register and vote in the election.

“We want our community to be engaged,” said Cavazos. “It is a privilege to vote, for those who can vote, and it is something we should engage more when it comes to the people who represent us at each and every level.”

The tent to register to vote will be set up all around Bryan and College Station until the last day to register to vote on October 5.

More information on where they will be can be found here.

