How to navigate traffic on Aggie Gameday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies kick off the 2020 football season on Saturday, and even though over 100,000 visitors are not expected into the B/CS area over the weekend, Texas A&M University Transportation Services has developed a football gameday plan that is applicable both for those attending the game and those who are just going about their Saturday as normal.

Texas A&M Transportation’s Regents Fellow Tim Lomax said preparedness is key for Saturday.

One way residents and football fans can be in the know with timely updates on area traffic conditions, bus routes, stadium maps, and more is by downloading the “Destination Aggieland" mobile app.

The application is free and can be found in your smartphone’s app store.

“The Destination Aggieland App is the best way to stay in touch,” said Lomax.

Like many parts of this year’s football season and gameday experience, there are some changes to transportation, too.

The one park-and-ride shuttle transporting people to campus is the Downtown Bryan Gameday Shuttle.

On-campus and off-campus gameday shuttles through the Aggie Spirit buses will still be operating and will run continuously starting 3 hours before kick-off until one hour after the game, according to the Texas A&M University Transportation Services website.

If you want to park on campus, changes have been made to what lots and parking garages will be available for purchase. Lomax recommends purchasing your parking ahead of time, which keeps it contactless. Click here to see what parking is available.

Post-game there will be some changes in regard to traffic flow, too.

“We won’t have the big Wellborn Road contraflow, so we won’t have quite as much traffic devices out there,” said Lomax. “But that is also going to allow us to deploy when we need to and pick up when we need to as well, so we won’t mess up people’s traffic plans.”

Not attending the game?

If you are traveling through College Station, Lomax suggests avoiding Wellborn Road, University Drive, and George Bush Drive.

“With a smaller crowd, we are obviously not going to have a big footprint of traffic and parking and that we would normally,” said Lomax.

Following the game, Lomax suggests waiting about 30- 45 minutes before traveling around, so traffic has time to flow out of town.

Click here to see Texas A&M University Transportation Services' complete “Texas A&M Football Gameday Guide 2020."

