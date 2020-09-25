Update: Brazos County Health District corrects original report, ICU occupancy at 38 percent

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 43 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 675 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 60 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,557 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

65 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 713 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 187 active probable cases and there have been 526 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,292. There have been 67,733 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 72 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 38 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 453

77802: 444

77803: 1,351

77807: 306

77808: 246

77840: 2,008

77845: 1,369

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 105

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 28 488 Brazos 675 6,292 Burleson 37 337 Grimes 72 1,089 Houston 15 495 Lee 15 219 Leon 39 238 Madison 22 719 Milam 15 495 Montgomery 1,542 10,791 Robertson 43 304 San Jacinto 4 226 Trinity 1 194 Walker 805 4,195 Waller 122 842 Washington 57 636

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 449 staffed hospital beds with 121 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 16 available ICU beds and 64 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 20 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 28 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 488 total cases and 451 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 37 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 337 total cases, and 294 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 72 active cases. There have been 1,089 total cases, 986 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 421 total cases of COVID-19. There are 11 active cases and 227 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 178 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 15 active cases. The county has a total of 219 cases, with 190 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 39 active cases. The county has 238 total cases, with 193 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported 22 active cases. The county has a total of 719 cases with 691 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 495 total cases and 480 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and six COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,542 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,791 total cases and 7,258 recovered cases. There are currently 23 people hospitalized, and there have been 140 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 43 active COVID-19 cases, with 304 total cases. Currently, 258 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 226 cases with 213 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has one active cases of COVID-19. The county has 194 total cases with 186 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,195 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 805 cases are active in the community and 1,386 are recovered community cases. 2,004 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 122 active cases of COVID-19. There are 842 total cases and 720 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 57 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 636 total cases with 531 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 16 new cases and 255 active cases on Sept. 22.

Currently, the university has reported 1,447 positive cases, 10.2 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 24, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 66,483 active cases and 642,169 recoveries. There have been 723,919 total cases reported and 5,860,833 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 15,267 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 139,017 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 24 at 5:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.