Lake scores 4 touchdowns as A&M Consolidated rolls to 63-13 win over University

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Sutton Lake scored on a 38 yard screen pass on the Tigers opening possession as they scored early and often and posted a 63-13 win over the University Trojans Thursday night at WISD Stadium.

Sutton would have other touchdown runs of 15, 28 and 1 yards, while quarterback Kyle Willis had a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another in Consol’s season opening victory.

The win extends the Tigers regular season winning streak to 17 games. A&M Consolidated will look to extend the winning streak next week as they travel to Leander Rouse since the Raiders aren’t allowed to travel due to their district COVID-19 restrictions.

