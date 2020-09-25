Advertisement

Lake scores 4 touchdowns as A&M Consolidated rolls to 63-13 win over University

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Sutton Lake scored on a 38 yard screen pass on the Tigers opening possession as they scored early and often and posted a 63-13 win over the University Trojans Thursday night at WISD Stadium.

Sutton would have other touchdown runs of 15, 28 and 1 yards, while quarterback Kyle Willis had a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another in Consol’s season opening victory.

The win extends the Tigers regular season winning streak to 17 games. A&M Consolidated will look to extend the winning streak next week as they travel to Leander Rouse since the Raiders aren’t allowed to travel due to their district COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

College Station set to kick off 2020 season at home against Hutto

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Sports

Bryan hosts Waller to open 2020 season

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Sports

Lake scores 4 touchdowns as A&M Consolidated rolls to 63-13 win over University

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

College Station set to kick off 2020 season at home against Hutto

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The College Station Cougars will kick off their season at home on Friday. The Cougars will be quite a bit younger than they were a year ago and head coach Steve Huff is not only interested in how his team executes in the opener against Hutto, but also how the team chemistry evolves. Huff says everyone is excited to finally get this COVID-19 delayed season started.

Sports

Bryan hosts Waller to open 2020 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Bryan football team will face Waller Friday night in the season opening game for both teams.

Sports

Aggies earn ninth consecutive USC Team Academic Award

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Texas A&M Aggies were honored for their scholastic endeavors as they garnered the United Soccer Coaches (USC) Team Academic Award. The organization announced its list of honorees for the 2019-20 academic year Thursday.

Sports

Two-time EMMY-Winning ‘The Pulse’ returns to ESPNU for 2020 season

Updated: 5 hours ago
Texas A&M Football’s two-time EMMY award-winning weekly show, ‘The Pulse,’ will be featured for a national audience on ESPNU’s lineup for the second consecutive year.

Sports

A&M Consolidated to kick off 2020 season vs University in Waco

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The A&M Consolidated Tiger football team will kick off the 2020 season on the road Thursday night against University at WISD Stadium in Waco.

Sports

Buffalo quarterback honored for Week 4 performance

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT