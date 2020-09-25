Local restaurants working to stay at 75% capacity for busy game day weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some local restaurants are working to stay within 75% capacity this weekend as crowds of people are expected to come into the city for Texas A&M’s football home opener.

Adam Drake with the Dixie Chicken says they will be expanding their patio seating to the walkway and promenade area to help with any sort of concerns about capacity.

“So as people are trying to get inside, and say we are at capacity, you can sit out here and hang out," said Drake. "We will have plenty of tables out here, and we will have a roped off section so you can actually get yourself a drink or whatever you want, and as it opens up inside, we’ll start to move people inside.”

Drake says the tables inside will be distanced by six feet, and they plan to require guests to wear face masks while moving around the restaurant.

“Just to make sure that everybody does what they are supposed to do. Bring your mask. Make sure you’re getting where you need to go, and just be patient a little bit as we are trying to let people in, and make sure that everybody is coming in like they are supposed to and we’re doing everything safely,” said Drake.

Just down the street at World of Beer, bartender Hannah Turner says they are excited to experience game day once again after there was concern about it not happening at all this year.

“When all that got rolling and we got that news, we were really excited and hyped up for it because it’s the busiest time of the year for us here in College Station,” said Turner.

Management at World of Beer says they are concerned about having to turn people away if they are at the 75% capacity. They say after having to close multiple times during the pandemic, they need to take advantage of the opportunity to host guests during game day weekend.

“We will be following all the guidelines and safety and sanitation protocols,” said Turner. “We have been making sure we have the perfect amount for capacity, and we have a lot of staff that are going to be here on game day to make sure that we are doing everything correctly.”

Local law enforcement officials says they will be out this weekend monitoring activities and making sure the community is abiding by local and state ordinances.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.