Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- September 23, 2020

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

To view this week’s scores click here.

A "No Score" (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspended happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 9/24/2020

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Restaurant Report Card- September 23, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Hispanic Forum of Bryan/College Station kicks off “12 Days of Voter Registration”

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local restaurants working to stay at 75% capacity for busy game day weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Kentucky-based environmental remediation company to purchase Gibbons Creek Coal Plant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Kentucky-based environmental remediation company Charah Solutions to purchase Gibbons Creek Coal Plant.

News

A&M: Woman says date rape drug was put in her drink at off-campus frat party

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Texas A&M has recently received several reports of sexual assaults involving incapacitating narcotics.

State

Two men die in crash of small plane in local highway median

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two men died Thursday in the crash of a small plane that came to rest in the median of a busy local highway.

News

Fall foliage: when and why leaves change color in the fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
After Tuesday marked the first official day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere, many are gearing up for football season or heading out to grab a pumpkin spice latte. Over the next few months, morning and afternoon drives will eventually be accompanied by visions of oranges, reds and yellows as the leaves signal the arrival of fall.

News

Boxing returns to B/CS after break during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Traveling signs bring isolation awareness for residents in care facilities

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.