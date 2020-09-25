Advertisement

SEC establishes start dates for men’s and women’s basketball league play

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 25, 2020) – The Southeastern Conference has established Dec. 29 and 30 as the new start dates for its 2020-21 men’s basketball conference schedule while the women’s basketball start date will remain Dec. 31, 2020 as previously scheduled, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Friday.

The 2020-21 SEC men’s basketball conference schedule will be comprised of 20 play dates that would accommodate an 18-game schedule with two open dates. Ten SEC schools will fill one of those open dates with the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January. The four teams not participating in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge will play league games that day.

The 2020-21 SEC women’s basketball conference schedule remains at 18 play dates that will fit a 16-game league schedule.

Earlier this month, the NCAA Division I Council approved a Nov. 25 start date for the 2020-21 men’s and women’s college basketball seasons, when the SEC will begin non-conference play. Teams can begin preseason practice on Wednesday, Oct. 14 and will have a 42-day window to conduct no more than 30 practices.

Latest News

Sports

College Station set to kick off 2020 season at home against Hutto

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

Bryan hosts Waller to open 2020 season

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

Lake scores 4 touchdowns as A&M Consolidated rolls to 63-13 win over University

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

Lake scores 4 touchdowns as A&M Consolidated rolls to 63-13 win over University

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Sutton Lake scored on a 38 yard screen pass on the Tigers opening possession as they scored early and often and posted a 63-13 win over the University Trojans Thursday night at WISD Stadium.

Latest News

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

College Station set to kick off 2020 season at home against Hutto

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The College Station Cougars will kick off their season at home on Friday. The Cougars will be quite a bit younger than they were a year ago and head coach Steve Huff is not only interested in how his team executes in the opener against Hutto, but also how the team chemistry evolves. Huff says everyone is excited to finally get this COVID-19 delayed season started.

Sports

Bryan hosts Waller to open 2020 season

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Bryan football team will face Waller Friday night in the season opening game for both teams.

Sports

Aggies earn ninth consecutive USC Team Academic Award

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Texas A&M Aggies were honored for their scholastic endeavors as they garnered the United Soccer Coaches (USC) Team Academic Award. The organization announced its list of honorees for the 2019-20 academic year Thursday.

Sports

Two-time EMMY-Winning ‘The Pulse’ returns to ESPNU for 2020 season

Updated: 20 hours ago
Texas A&M Football’s two-time EMMY award-winning weekly show, ‘The Pulse,’ will be featured for a national audience on ESPNU’s lineup for the second consecutive year.

Sports

A&M Consolidated to kick off 2020 season vs University in Waco

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The A&M Consolidated Tiger football team will kick off the 2020 season on the road Thursday night against University at WISD Stadium in Waco.