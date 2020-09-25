Advertisement

This week’s Classroom Champion is Kayla Cooper.

Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Kayla Cooper. The Huntsville High School Senior has a 4.0 GPA, and is currently ranked 2nd in her class.

“So in the classroom she leads more by example. But I do see her you know helping others. She does have a high participation grade, she’s very quiet about it. You know and I think part of that is just she’s just very serious. She just wants to make sure she can absorb and sponge in everything. But I have seen her willingness to help others, and reach out to help others. Which is definitely an amazing trait in a young woman like that, that’s been very successful academically and athletically in volleyball as well. So definitely a by example in the classroom but I would probably say a little bit more vocal on the volleyball court.” - Jonathan Gallen, Teacher

“Kayla is someone who puts a lot of pressure on herself. She wants to make sure that she does everything exactly the way she’s supposed to. She is that is very self motivated, she wants to make sure that not only is the team is succeeding but also that she is succeeding as well. She definitely watches video anytime she can and does everything that she can to better herself in order to help er team.” - Cody Hassell, Coach

“So, how I have handled the pressure of being a student athlete is I’ve had to learn how to time manage. That’s like key, if not I wouldn’t be making it right now. I also journal and keep like to-do list...And then when I feel overwhelmed or like frustrated; I have friends or teammates who are also in the same situation. So we all talk about our frustrations and how we can fix it and kind of cope together,” said Cooper.

After high school, Kayla wants to attend either Prairie View A&M University of the University of Texas in Austin. While in college, Kayla plans on majoring in Civil Engineering and minoring in Accounting.

Congratulations to Kayla Cooper of Huntsville High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

