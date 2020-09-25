Treat of the Day: Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Braly
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Meet Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy Patrick Braly.
Deputy Braly began with the sheriff’s office more than six years ago as a reserve deputy sheriff. Over the course of his tenure, he’s also served as a medic on the county SWAT team.
A little less than a year ago, he became a full-time transport deputy.
Now he’s being promoted again to patrol deputy.
Congratulations Deputy Braly and thank you for protecting our community.
