Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Yogi

He’s a one-year-old Retriever, Labrador/Catahoula Leopard dog.
By Karla Castillo
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Yogi is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for September 25, 2020. He’s a one-year-old Retriever, Labrador/Catahoula Leopard dog.

He’s neutered, up to date on his vaccines and microchipped. He’s been at Aggieland Humane for about a week and is ready to play with his forever family. You can learn more about Yogi and fill out his adoption form here.

“He’s really shy at first. When you meet him, he does the tail tuck,” says Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane. “He really doesn’t know about new people, but all it takes is a treat or a pat on the head. He will be your best friend. He loves playing. He can be on the more high energy side but once he wears himself out he does enjoy a nice cuddle on the couch. He’s probably a good buddy to have around the house.”

Check out other adorable, adoptable cuties here. Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

