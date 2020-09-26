Advertisement

Brain-eating amoeba found in Lake Jackson water supply

A ‘Do Not Use Water Advisory’ is in effect for the area until water is safe to use.
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri(CDC)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KBTX) - Residents of Lake Jackson are still under a ‘Do Not Use Water Advisory’ after naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, was detected in the water supply Friday night.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has determined there was no safety issue with the Brazosport Water Authority distribution system, which has allowed several other areas to be released from the advisory.

Originally, the ‘Do Not Use Water Advisory’ was issued for Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens and TDCJ Wayne Scott. However, these areas are no longer the advisory.

The only community still under the advisory is Lake Jackson. The advisory will be lifted once the water system has been flushed and samples show the water is safe to use.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says “citizens in the impacted area are urged not to drink or use the tap water from the impacted system for any purpose for the duration of the advisory, including for bathing. Flushing the toilet is OK.”

