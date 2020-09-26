Advertisement

Brenham falls in home opener against Magnolia West

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Cubs were looking to make a statement in their home opener against Magnolia West after two straight trips to the regional round of the playoffs.

After trading early touchdowns, the Cubs found themselves down early with a couple sustained drives by the Mustangs.

But the Cubs were able to piece together a couple of stops and put up 21 points of their own to take the lead 21-20.

But the Mustangs stormed back to take the game 48-28.

They’ll head to Magnolia next week to take on the Bulldogs.

