Bryan beats Waller in season opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings beat Waller 31-20 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

The Vikings trailed 13-10 at the half. Both Nico Bulhof and Malcom Gooden played quarterback for Bryan. Each had rushing touchdowns in the third quarter to help the Vikings build a 24-20 lead after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter Bryan running back Tason Devault scored on a 32 yard touchdown run to push the Viking advantage to 31-20. Me’Kye Kao help putt he game away coming up with a great one handed interception.

Du’wayne Paulhill scored Bryan’s only first half touchdown on a three yard run.

The Vikings will return to action October 1 to face College Park at Woodforest Bank Stadium Shenandoah.

