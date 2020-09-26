Businesses prepare tailgating alternatives for Aggie game day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With Aggie game day just hours away, local businesses are stepping up to offer an alternative game day experience.

Following the announcement that Texas A&M will not allow tailgating at the Aggie’s home opener against Vanderbilt, Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center General Manager Greg Stafford says they knew they had to do something to help.

“The stadium is only going to be at 25% capacity,” said Stafford. “So that means that there are a lot of folks that would like to be the stadium, that are not going to be in the stadium. So we wanted to create a festive environment in the shadow of Kyle Field.”

On the third floor of the hotel, right near the pool and a view of Kyle Field, are chairs, areas for food and drink, and a big-screen TV.

“Everything will be server attended, so you can’t just reach in and grab your food. We will all have PPE on. We will we are certainly using cleaning protocols,” said Stafford.

The event is not limited to hotel guests. Tickets will also be sold in the hotel lobby. Stafford says they will be monitoring how many people are on the patio.

Lauren Fickey, Assistant Manager at Party Time Rentals in College Station, says another popular way to celebrate game day this year is with at-home tailgates.

Friday people were lining up outside of the business’s warehouse to pick up orders for tables and chairs to host back yard tailgates Saturday.

“We also have our home tailgate packages, where it’s us coming to your house and setting up stuff in your backyard. If you want to have a TV in your backyard we can do that for you. We have tents, tables, chairs. So that’s one of the packages we are looking at offering right now, just so you still get that tailgate experience but at home,” said Fickey.

Kickoff Saturday is at 6:30 p.m.

