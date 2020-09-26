“Buy the Brazos” campaign working to promote local businesses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to continue supporting local businesses hit hard by COVID-19, At Home in BCS has teamed up with KBTX to create the “Buy the Brazos” campaign.

“We take a lot of pride in our locally-owned businesses, but they’re struggling right now. They’re also adapting, creating safe spaces, and new options for going in and taking out. These retailers and restaurants employ our family, friends, and neighbors, and they reinvest in our community.” said the At Home in BCS team. “We encourage everyone to Buy the Brazos today so we have our locally-owned businesses for years to come.”

Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine owner Michael Perez says local businesses need community support now more than ever.

“This is something we never thought we’d experience in our lifetime,” said Perez. “Without the support of the locals that come out to eat, we would have already closed our doors.”

Ramblin' Rosie Mercantile owner Brandy Klintworth says that support looks different for each business.

“Shop online, shop in the store, like us on social media. Even if you’re sharing something, it doesn’t cost anything but it’s getting the word out that we’re still here,” said Klintworth.

Bryan and College Station businesses can submit a 19-second video spotlighting their business for it to be aired for free on KBTX.

“As the region’s most trusted news source, one of our missions at KBTX is to champion the local economy and that starts with standing behind our locally owned businesses. Local restaurants, retailers, and other locally owned companies are vital to our community’s economic growth so if we can help educate the public on how shopping, dining, and doing business locally can benefit us all, we all succeed,” said Lori Bruffett Vice President/GM, GSM of KBTX.

For more information on how to sign up click here.

