Centerville tops Bremond in thriller 36-32

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night Centerville and Bremond faced each other in their final non-conference game of the season. Centerville came out on top 36-30.

They were tied 16-16 at the half. Centerville took their first lead of the game in the third quarter on a touchdown run from Arnold Gomez and the two point conversion made it 24-16. Three play later, Bremond responded with a 5 yard touchdown from Seth Kasowski, and the two point conversion tied the game back up at 24.

With 9:06 left to play in the game Bremond took a 32-30 on a JaRay Bledsoe touchdown. Centerville got the ball back and on 4th and 13 Brant Roberts hit Dillon Denman for a 89 yard score and the 36-30 lead.

Centerville improves to 4-1 and Bremond is now 3-2.

Centerville will go on the road to Leon next Friday. Bremond will head to Frost.

