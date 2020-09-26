Advertisement

College Station wins season opener over Hutto 55-14

Roderick Brown led the way with 4 touchdowns
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Hutto 55-14 to open the season Friday night at Cougar Field.

The Cougars' offense started rolling from the start. Senior Running Back Roderick Brown scored first, and then Junior Quarterback Jett Huff found Dalton Carnes in the endzone to go up 14-0. Brown broke free for a 74 yard touchdown run, and the Cougars went up 21-0 in the 1st quarter. In the second quarter, Huff found Brown for a 74 yard touchdown catch and run. College Station’s special teams also contributed. Carnes returned a punt for a touchdown, and the Cougars went up 35-7 at the half.

Brown had another touchdown in the second half. Sophomore Running Back Marquise Collins added a couple of scores as well. College Station dominated in their season-opener 55-14.

The Cougars will be on the road next Saturday at Fort Bend Bush to wrap up their brief pre-district schedule.

