Defense holds on final play of game to give Hearne 21-20 victory over Holland

Holland would score in the first quarter on the ground. Later Hearne would tie it up 7-7 only to trail at the half 20-7. The Hearne Eagles had some offensive woes in the first half but overcome their issues to topple Holland 21-20 with a second half resurgence.

Hearne (4-0) will hit the road to face Rosebud-Lott (2-1) in their second district game.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

