Defense holds on final play of game to give Hearne 21-20 victory over Holland
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Holland would score in the first quarter on the ground. Later Hearne would tie it up 7-7 only to trail at the half 20-7. The Hearne Eagles had some offensive woes in the first half but overcome their issues to topple Holland 21-20 with a second half resurgence.
Hearne (4-0) will hit the road to face Rosebud-Lott (2-1) in their second district game.
