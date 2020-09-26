Advertisement

Franklin Rolls over Lexington To Win First District Game

Franklin wins big over Lexington, 49-14.
(KBTX)
By Frank Greene
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin starts the game off big with a 87 yard opening kickoff return touchdown to put the Lions up early, 7-0.

Franklin does not let up. Second quarter, Marcus Wade airs one out deep to Malcolm Murphy who makes the catch. He takes it 50 yards to the end zone, widening the lead to 21-0.

Lexington responds to the earlier Lions kickoff return touchdown with one of their own. Corbin Reat on the receiving end, takes it 93 yards to house, giving the Eagle’s their first touchdown of the game.

Franklin will head to Riesel next week.

