Humidity soars ahead of Monday’s front

The humidity is back this weekend as we wait for our next cold front to roll through the Brazos Valley Monday morning. Until that point the moisture on hand will do three things: fuel patchy fog, help spark up an isolated shower or two, and keep things feeling warm and sticky outside. Like the past several mornings, a bit of patchy fog looks possible first thing, but winds picking up and sunshine trying to make a return should help to mix this fog out by mid-morning. From there, temperatures are heating up. After all, it is still the end of September. But temperatures are looking to climb a bit higher than average with highs aiming for the lower 90s in many spots to wrap up the weekend.

Monday brings back the bigger changes. A cold front is set to roll in first thing Monday morning which will help to spark up some scattered showers ahead of the frontal boundary. Doesn’t look to be rain for all, but a few will have a chance to pick up on some spotty rain as the front slips through the Brazos Valley. Behind the cold front, dry air settles in and cooler temperatures are on the way. Mornings look to start in the low to mid 50s and afternoons are expected to rest into the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine back in the forecast Tuesday.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible by sunrise. Low: 72. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with an isolated 10% chance for rain. High: 91. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain after midnight. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Monday: Cloudy start with sunshine back by the afternoon. High: 77 with temperatures falling behind the cold front, some rebound in temperatures possible by the afternoon. Wind: N 15-25 mph, gusting 30 mph.

