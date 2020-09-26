Madisonville falls to Livingston 16-21 in last game before district play

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -In the last game before district play, the Mustangs fall to Livingston at home 16-21.

The Mustangs were hoping to bounce back after a 56-25 loss at Lorena last week, but were unsuccessful.

To start the game, the Mustangs scored first. Armando Lee Juarez II found his way into the end zone from short yardage to make the score 7-0.

However, Livingston was quick to fire back.

After a huge kickoff return, the Lion’s Lynn Johnson scores to tie the game 7-7.

Going into the half, Livingston led 14-10, and to start off the 3rd, the lions came out strong.

On the kickoff, Madisonville fumbles and Lion’s Izzy Enard recovers the ball.

Livingston will turn the miscue into points, and Lynn Johnson goes 11 yards with a touchdown run to increase the visitor’s lead to 21-10.

Livingston holds onto the lead to defeat Madisonville 21-16.

The Mustangs (3-2) will start conference play on October 9 against Shepherd (1-3) at home at 7:30 p.m.

