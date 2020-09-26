Multiple Aggie organizations team up to collect donations for hurricane victims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple Aggie organizations are hosting a donation drive. They’re collecting supplies to help people affected by Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Beta.

Jack Tucker, President of the Texas A&M Maroon Coats, says the idea to help came to him and his friend Evan Walker after seeing the destruction left behind with recent storms.

Walker, a Houston native, says he remembers when Hurricanes Harvey and Ike devastated his city. Seeing recent events made him want to help.

The Big Event and 12th Can decided to help out, along with other organizations on campus. They are collecting canned goods, water, cleaning supplies, and toiletries.

Donations are being collected at Central Church in College Station and at the Plank Leadership Center on campus.

“It is really an incredible opportunity for so many people to hop on and use their gifts and talents and their resources for something infinitely greater than themselves. And that’s to give back and serve people in a time of need when they need it most,” said Turner.

The organization says they are not accepting monetary donations. Donations will be picked up on October 6 and driven by a former Yell Leader to the affected areas.

