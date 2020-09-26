Advertisement

Multiple Aggie organizations team up to collect donations for hurricane victims

Donations will be accepted until October 6.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple Aggie organizations are hosting a donation drive. They’re collecting supplies to help people affected by Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Beta.

Jack Tucker, President of the Texas A&M Maroon Coats, says the idea to help came to him and his friend Evan Walker after seeing the destruction left behind with recent storms.

Walker, a Houston native, says he remembers when Hurricanes Harvey and Ike devastated his city. Seeing recent events made him want to help.

View this post on Instagram

On August 17, 2017, Hurricane Harvey swept through the Gulf Coast and affected countless lives, including our Aggie families. When this occurred, those from surrounding states came to our assistance to help by any means necessary. We now have an opportunity to give back and serve those who were there for us when we needed it the most. Because of the damage of Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Beta, the Texas A&M Foundation Maroon Coats, The Big Event, and the 12th Can have partnered to create a movement to help those who are in need. As Aggies, we believe in the importance of selfless service. By your participation, you are joining hands with many other Aggies as we come together to help those who have been affected by the recent hurricanes and tropical storms. Go to the link in our bio to sign up and join the movement. Gig ‘em!

A post shared by TAMU Foundation Maroon Coats (@tamfmarooncoats) on

The Big Event and 12th Can decided to help out, along with other organizations on campus. They are collecting canned goods, water, cleaning supplies, and toiletries.

Donations are being collected at Central Church in College Station and at the Plank Leadership Center on campus.

“It is really an incredible opportunity for so many people to hop on and use their gifts and talents and their resources for something infinitely greater than themselves. And that’s to give back and serve people in a time of need when they need it most,” said Turner.

The organization says they are not accepting monetary donations. Donations will be picked up on October 6 and driven by a former Yell Leader to the affected areas.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Businesses prepare tailgating alternatives for Aggie game day

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local businesses step up to help with tailgating alternatives

News

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Yogi

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Yogi is a one-year-old Retriever, Labrador/Catahoula Leopard dog.

News

Economist, business leaders share outlook at annual Brazos Valley Business Summit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation hosted the annual event.

News

“Buy the Brazos” campaign working to promote local businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
At Home in BCS has teamed up with KBTX to create a campaign to support shopping locally.

Latest News

News

'Buy the Brazos' campaign working to promote local businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
The goal is help boost the BCS economy by shopping locally.

VOD Recordings

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Yogi

Updated: 3 hours ago
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Yogi

News

TAMU BUILD starts construction with new protocols in place

Updated: 4 hours ago
This year crews will build three mobile medical clinics.

News

Economist, business leaders share outlook at annual Brazos Valley Business Summit

Updated: 4 hours ago
This was the third year for the business summit.

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 9/25

Updated: 4 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Free Music Friday: Patriot Road

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Patriot Road is rocking us into the weekend.