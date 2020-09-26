Sexual Assault Resource Center provides support to Texas A&M students amid report of assault off campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With the recent report from police about a sexual assault involving students from Texas A&M University, the Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) is stepping up to support survivors.

Texas A&M University Police issued a crime alert Thursday informing the public of a report that drugs were placed inside a woman’s drink at an off-campus fraternity party back in February.

Lauren Spitznagle, Executive Director for SARC, wants to get the word out that help and resources are available.

“There’s only so many sessions that Texas A&M’s Counseling Department can provide, so we act as a backup” said Spitznagle.

University Police ask that anyone with information about this type of incident, or any other sexual misconduct in the campus community, notify the Title IX Office at (979) 458-8407 and/or the University Police Department at (979) 845-2345.

Below are safety tips provided by the Title IX Office.

Don’t drink from a can or bottle that you didn’t open yourself

Avoid punch bowls or drinks that are being passed in a group setting

Do use your own cup with a lid and a straw

Don’t let someone else buy you a drink. Instead, go to the bar to order your own drink and watch it being made

Don’t leave your drink unattended. If you leave your drink to dance, talk to friends, or use the restroom, throw it out and get a new one

If your drink has unusual taste or appearance, like a salty taste or unexplained residue, throw it out

Watch out for your friends and ask them to watch out for you. Have a plan to check in with each other at set times

If your friend appears intoxicated, gets sick, passes out, is having trouble walking or breathing, do what you need to do to make sure your friend is safe. Call 911 in case of an emergency

Support, resources, and options are available through the Title IX Office at (979) 458-8407 and on the Texas A&M Title IX Office website.

For more information on the Sexual Assault Resource Center you can visit their website or call (979) 731-1000

