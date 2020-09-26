Snook remains perfect in district with 42-14 win over Iola

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Bluejays remained unbeaten in District 13-2A Div. II after a 42-14 win over Iola at Bluejay Stadium Friday night.

The Bluejays got a pair of touchdowns from David Davila in the first half as they built a 16-0 first half lead.

Snook (2-3, 2-0) will look to stay in first place in 13-2A Div. II next week as they travel to Burton to take on the Panthers. Iola (1-2, 1-1) will try to rebound next week as they return home to host Somerville. Both games will kickoff at 7pm on October 2

