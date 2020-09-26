Today is National Hunting and Fishing Day!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Today is National Hunting and Fishing (NFH) day! If you are heading out to your favorite hunting spot or going out on the water, make sure you are following all rules and regulations set by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

NFH day was started by Congress in 1971 and the day is recognized by anglers and hunters on the fourth Saturday in September every year.

100% of hunting and fishing license fees in the state go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for on-the-ground conservation efforts, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Click here for information about licenses.

In honor of the holiday, hunters and fishers across the state are encouraged to share stories and photos on the Texas Parks and Wildlife social media pages for a chance to win a $50 Cabela’s gift card. The deadline to enter is Sept. 28.

Thank you, hunters and anglers, for helping conserve Texas' wild things and wild places. A great gift you can give to future generations is love of the #Texas outdoors.



Find ways to share your passion at https://t.co/5pwO35585w#NHFDay #NationalHuntingAndFishingDay pic.twitter.com/cFfZiypqNo — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) September 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.