Today is National Hunting and Fishing Day!

Archers across the area getting ready for archery hunting next week
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Today is National Hunting and Fishing (NFH) day! If you are heading out to your favorite hunting spot or going out on the water, make sure you are following all rules and regulations set by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

NFH day was started by Congress in 1971 and the day is recognized by anglers and hunters on the fourth Saturday in September every year.

100% of hunting and fishing license fees in the state go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for on-the-ground conservation efforts, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Click here for information about licenses.

In honor of the holiday, hunters and fishers across the state are encouraged to share stories and photos on the Texas Parks and Wildlife social media pages for a chance to win a $50 Cabela’s gift card. The deadline to enter is Sept. 28.

