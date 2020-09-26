Advertisement

UNIFIED uniform patch debuted by Aggie football team

Texas A&M football Unified
Texas A&M football Unified(12thMan.com, Texas A&M)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas A&M football team will debut a uniform patch in Saturday’s season-opener vs. Vanderbilt that will be worn by all Aggies sport teams for the 2020-21 school year.

The Aggies will wear a 2 ¼-inch black patch emblazoned with the word: UNIFIED. Texas A&M’s student-athletes collectively determined the patch message, and released a statement on why they chose UNIFIED.

On July 30, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved rules to allow student-athletes in all sports to wear patches on their uniforms for commemorative and memorial purposes, as well as to support social justice issues.

UNIFIED Statement: Video link: https://12thman.com/watch/?Archive=7690

How are we UNIFIED? While we all come from different places, backgrounds and experiences, each and every one of us feels immense pride at every opportunity to put on our Aggie uniform. Regardless of our identity and differences, we know with certainty we are all human beings and we are all Aggies.

UNIFIED, what can we accomplish? The world we live in is still rife with inequality, and the forces of change must be powerful and UNIFIED to confront the challenges ahead. While our on-demand culture is fueled by instant gratification, we know this is the marathon of all marathons and there is no quick fix. We know this will take more stamina and steadfastness than any of us have ever experienced. We are ready.

Why us? Being an Aggie is incredibly special and comes with great responsibility. Quite simply, the Aggie Core Values of Respect, Excellence, Leadership, Loyalty, Integrity, and Selfless Service are the tools to change the world, and these values will be our guide as we pursue equality for all.

What can you do? Open your minds and hearts to the experiences of others. Make the commitment to run with us in this pursuit of equality for all. This competition season, allow our UNIFIED patch to serve as a reminder we compete in solidarity versus inequalities.

###

About Texas A&M Athletics | Home of the 12th Man:

One of the most successful Athletics Departments in the nation, Texas A&M ranked No. 15 in the most recent Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup standings and is one of eight Division I institutions nationally to finish in the top 20 of the prestigious ranking of athletics success for at least 13 consecutive years. For more information, go to www.12thMan.com.

About Texas A&M University:

Texas A&M University, the flagship university within the Texas A&M University System, is a tier-one research institution with nearly $1 billion in research grants and more than 69,000 students. The President of Texas A&M University has strategic oversight for campuses in Bryan-College Station and Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar. We include The Health Science Center with the College of Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy, as well as The Texas A&M School of Law and Mays Business School. For more information, go to www.tamu.edu.

