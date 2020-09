CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Yoemen put the sting on the Caldwell Hornets Friday night 54-27 at Yoe Field in their District 11-3A Div. I opener.

Next week the Yoemen will travel to Rockdale for the Battle of the Milam County Bell at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm kickoff.

Next week the Hornets have a bye.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.