32 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 32 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 664 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 60 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,640 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

72 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 736 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 190 active probable cases and there have been 546 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,364. There have been 69,354 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 73 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 46 percent.

Editor’s note: The Brazos County Health District’s website will not be updated until Monday, Sept. 28. The following zip code information is from Sept. 26.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 455

77802: 447

77803: 1,353

77807: 313

77808: 246

77840: 2,025

77845: 1,378

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 105

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 33 499 Brazos 664 6,364 Burleson 36 338 Grimes 48 1,087 Houston 11 373 Lee 17 221 Leon 40 240 Madison 21 721 Milam 15 495 Montgomery 1,537 10,814 Robertson 44 309 San Jacinto 4 227 Trinity 3 196 Walker 831 4,206 Waller 47 855 Washington 50 638

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 467 staffed hospital beds with 140 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 15 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 33 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 499 total cases and 457 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 36 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 338 total cases, and 296 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 48 active cases. There have been 1,087 total cases, 1,008 recoveries and 31 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 373 total cases of COVID-19. There are 11 active cases and 227 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 178 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 221 cases, with 190 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 40 active cases. The county has 240 total cases, with 194 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported 21 active cases. The county has a total of 721 cases with 694 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 495 total cases and 480 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and six COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,537 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,814 total cases and 7,286 recovered cases. There are currently 21 people hospitalized, and there have been 140 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 44 active COVID-19 cases, with 309 total cases. Currently, 262 patients have recovered and there have been three reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 227 cases with 214 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has three active cases of COVID-19. The county has 196 total cases with 186 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,206 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 816 cases are active in the community and 1,393 are recovered community cases. 1,997 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 47 active cases of COVID-19. There are 855 total cases and 794 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 50 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 638 total cases with 540 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 through the week of Sept. 20 - Sept. 26.

Currently, the university has reported 1,636 positive cases, 8.8 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 26, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 68,373 active cases and 649,580 recoveries. There have been 733,438 total cases reported and 5,994,813 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 15,485 Texans have died from COVID-19.

252 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 140,532 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 26 at 3:20 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

