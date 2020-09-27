Advertisement

Aggie pilots fly fighter jets over Kyle Field before A&M-Vanderbilt game

A homecoming years in the making
Maj. Justin " Char" Bellamy & Lt. Col. Tyler "Hook" Smith with A&M Cadets
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Texas A&M former students achieve their dreams and fly jets in flyover during the Texas A&M football game versus Vanderbilt on Saturday.

For Texas A&M former students Major Justin “Char” Bellamy class of 2008 and Lieutenant Colonel Tyler “Hook” Smith class of 2004 today’s flight over Kyle Field is special.

Both Aggie’s say today as more than just a flight across the Brazos Valley Skies.

It was a chance to encourage, uplift, and give back to the university that gave so much to them.

“It’s pretty surreal, it’s just a tremendous honor to be a part of it, you know I wondered is that something I could do one day," said, Major Justin Bellamy.

“I’ve had an awesome adventure in the Air Force," said Colonel Tyler Smith. "It started at A&M, so happy to be back here and hopefully inspire another generation of folks to go be fighter pilots in the United States Air Force.”

A&M senior and member of the Corps of Cadets James Anderson says he’s appreciative of the airmen’s dedication to their country and A&M.

Bellamy and Smith are with The U.S. Air Force’s 56th Fighter Wing based out of Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

