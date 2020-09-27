Advertisement

Aggies start season with 17-12 win over Vanderbilt

By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No. 10 Texas A&M beat Vanderbilt 17-12 Saturday night at Kyle Field in the season opener for both teams.

Ainias Smith scored the Aggies only first half touchdown on a 25 yard run in the first quarter. Kelln Mond threw a 17 yard touchdown pass to Caleb Chapman in the third quarter for Texas A&M’s only touchdown of the second half. Seth Small kicked a 24 yard field goal to round out the Aggie scoring.

Texas A&M sophomore running back Isaiah Spiller rushed for 117 yards. He has now rushed for 1,063 yard in his Aggie career.

Texas A&M will return to action October 3 to face No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on KBTX.

Texas A&M Football Post Game Notes

No. 10 Texas A&M 17, Vanderbilt 12

Kyle Field (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

September 26, 2020

Team Notes

- Three players made their first career start in the season opener, including sophomore DB Erick Young, freshman DB Jaylon Jones and freshman WR Kam Brown.

- Texas A&M recorded multiple interceptions in a game for the first time since the 2019 season opener against Texas State.

- The Aggies have now claimed victory in eight straight home openers.

- A&M moved to 13-0 in the Jimbo Fisher era when leading after the first quarter.

- Today’s captains against Vanderbilt were QB Kellen Mond, OL Dan Moore Jr., LB Buddy Johnson, DL Micheal Clemons.

Individual Notes

- Sophomore RB Isaiah Spiller surpassed the 1,000 career rushing yards mark in the 14th game of his career with a 57-yard breakaway downfield to start the third quarter, upping his career total to 1,063 by game’s end.

- Spiller made it five 100-yard games in his career, and became the fourth player in program history to have multiple games with over 100 rushing yards on under 10 carries, finishing the night with 117 yards on eight attempts.

- Sophomore RB Ainias Smith scored the first rushing touchdown of his career and A&M’s first touchdown of the game on a 25-yard run to the end zone. Smith made the move to running back prior to the Texas Bowl last season.

- Sophomore WR Caleb Chapman scored the first touchdown of his career on a 17-yard reception at the beginning of the third quarter.

- Senior LB Aaron Hansford made the second start of his career on defense and finished with a career- and team-high 11 takedowns.

- Senior LB Buddy Johnson recorded the third double-digit tackle game of his career as he matched a career high with 11 takedowns.

- Sophomore DL DeMarvin Leal set a career-best in tackles with seven against Vanderbilt.

- Junior DB Leon O’Neal Jr. also had a career-high seven takedowns, adding the third interception of his career.

- Sophomore LB Andre White Jr. made a career-high five tackles in the win.

- Sophomore S Demani Richardson recorded the second interception of his career with a pick with 9:40 on the clock in the third quarter. He finished with seven tackles, five solo.

- Freshman DB Jaylon Jones tallied six tackles in his first career start.

