Century Square host alternative tailgating for fans during Aggie game day

Dozens came out to Century Square to tailgate before the home opener against Vanderbilt. Tailgating was canceled on the campus of Texas A&M University for the first game.
Dozens came out to Century Square to tailgate before the home opener against Vanderbilt. Tailgating was canceled on the campus of Texas A&M University for the first game.(KBTX)
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s gameday in Aggieland, but tailgating for the season opener was different for everyone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans had to make alternative plans for tailgating as Texas A&M University announced that the university would not allow tailgating at the Aggie’s home opener against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

This decision made fans seek alternative options before the game.

At Century Square, fans came out to enjoy food and drinks from area restaurants. There were also vendors set up outside on the square to help visitors social distance.

It may be a different take on tailgating to start the season, but many fans enjoyed local businesses' efforts.

“We normally go to the games but since the capacity is lower, we are just gonna walk around and find something to do," said Aggie fan Joey Powers. His wife, Emily Powers, added that she was glad things were open so that there was at least something to do.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

