Chennedy Carter Selected to WNBA All-Rookie Team

NEW YORK – Former Texas A&M Women’s Basketball standout Chennedy Carter earned a spot on the Women’s National Basketball Association All-Rookie Team on Sunday morning, the league announced.

The former All-American becomes just the third Aggie to be named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team (Danielle Adams – 2011, Kelsey Bone – 2013). She was tabbed to the Associated Press All-Rookie Team earlier this month on Sept. 15. Carter is the first member of the Atlanta Dream to earn All-Rookie recognition since Brittany Sykes (2017), and the fifth in franchise history.

The Mansfield, Texas, native made a name for herself in Aggieland as one of the most prolific scorers in women’s college basketball. She continued this reputation during her rookie campaign as a professional. Carter led all rookies with a 17.4 scoring average, and ranked eighth among the entire league. Her scoring average is also the 14th most by a rookie in league history.

The rookie was also second on the Atlanta Dream in assists per game (3.4) and free-throw percentage (82.1%). She scored double-digits in 13 games with six outings where she netted 20-or-more points. Her career high came against the Seattle Storm, when Carter poured in 35 points, going 11-of-17 from the field and a perfect 10-of-10 from the charity stripe. Her debut was a sight to see, as she scored the most points an Aggie has ever scored in their inaugural game (18 points) and dished out eight assists.

Carter is the second leading scorer in A&M history and racked up eight All-American honors during her time in Aggieland. This past spring, she was taken by the Atlanta Dream with the fourth overall selection in the 2020 WNBA Draft, making her the highest draft pick in program history.

