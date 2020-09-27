Dallas police: Three dead in motel room, homicide suspected

DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas say three people were found dead in a motel room on the city’s northwest side and homicide is suspected.

Police say in a news release that the bodies of the three were found Saturday by the manager of the motel and all three were dead at the scene. Police have not released a suspected cause of the deaths, but say they are apparently the result of homicide.

No names have been released and police have announced no arrests or suspects.

