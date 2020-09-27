Advertisement

Fall blows in TONGHT!

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Have any loose items in the yard? You may want to pull it closer to the house before it a day. Wind gusts 30-40mph are possible tonight as we blow a BIG change into the Brazos Valley. A fall cold front is set to cross the area between 1am - 2am (north) and 5am - 6am (south). Along and just behind the front, a quick round of rain will be possible (40%), but totals are expected to be low -- 0.10″ at best. As a breezy / gusty north wind takes over, temperatures are expected to fall a quick 10° - 15°+ as it does. Sunrise temperatures are expected in the low-to-mid 60s for much of the area. A few early showers may linger across the southern Brazos Valley through 7-9am, but sunshine is set to quickly take over by mid-morning at the latest. Highs only reach the mid-to-upper 70s tomorrow. Plan on that wind sticking around, gusting 25-30mph through the afternoon.

A perfect week of weather is ahead. Tuesday and Wednesday bring mornings in the low 50s rebounding to highs in the upper 70s / low 80s. Thanks to a reinforcing front by Friday, we are set to start the month of October with morning upper 50s and afternoon low-to-mid 80s. To sweeten the deal: blue skies and low humidity are with us all the way through the start of the weekend.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain after midnight. Low: 62. Wind: SW becoming NW 15-20 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Monday: Sunrise cloud cover with a 20% chance for rain through 9-10am. Clearing skies. High: 77. Wind: NNE 15-20 mph, G. 25-30 mph

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 53. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 79. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Humidity soars ahead of Monday’s front

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Football weekend: Sunshine is back

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Foggy, cool start, then SUNSHINE returns!

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

News

Fall foliage: when and why leaves change color in the fall

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
After Tuesday marked the first official day of fall in the Northern Hemisphere, many are gearing up for football season or heading out to grab a pumpkin spice latte. Over the next few months, morning and afternoon drives will eventually be accompanied by visions of oranges, reds and yellows as the leaves signal the arrival of fall.

Latest News

Forecast

Stubborn clouds break up Friday

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Overcast skies turn blue this afternoon

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:31 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Spots of fog may slow some of us down Thursday morning

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Few more Beta showers, clearing soon

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Beta rain continues into the overnight

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Passing rain still possible as Beta skirts by to the south

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.