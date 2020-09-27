Fall blows in TONGHT!

Have any loose items in the yard? You may want to pull it closer to the house before it a day. Wind gusts 30-40mph are possible tonight as we blow a BIG change into the Brazos Valley. A fall cold front is set to cross the area between 1am - 2am (north) and 5am - 6am (south). Along and just behind the front, a quick round of rain will be possible (40%), but totals are expected to be low -- 0.10″ at best. As a breezy / gusty north wind takes over, temperatures are expected to fall a quick 10° - 15°+ as it does. Sunrise temperatures are expected in the low-to-mid 60s for much of the area. A few early showers may linger across the southern Brazos Valley through 7-9am, but sunshine is set to quickly take over by mid-morning at the latest. Highs only reach the mid-to-upper 70s tomorrow. Plan on that wind sticking around, gusting 25-30mph through the afternoon.

A perfect week of weather is ahead. Tuesday and Wednesday bring mornings in the low 50s rebounding to highs in the upper 70s / low 80s. Thanks to a reinforcing front by Friday, we are set to start the month of October with morning upper 50s and afternoon low-to-mid 80s. To sweeten the deal: blue skies and low humidity are with us all the way through the start of the weekend.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain after midnight. Low: 62. Wind: SW becoming NW 15-20 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Monday: Sunrise cloud cover with a 20% chance for rain through 9-10am. Clearing skies. High: 77. Wind: NNE 15-20 mph, G. 25-30 mph

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 53. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 79. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph.

