Football’s back in Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, football was back at Kyle Field and so were the fans, but just not as many usual. There was also no tailgating on campus.

“It’s really different,” said Hailey Stein, an Aggie fan.

Regardless, fans were happy to be back for game day.

“It’s great to be back here," said Ken Hall, and Aggie fan.

There will still some pre-game traditions to be seen. The Corps of Cadets still did their march in, pictures were still taken, and family gatherings were had.

“At least in our family, Aggie football is a huge tradition," said Hayden Jones, an Aggie. “I mean we’re not going to miss it. There’s not a lot that is going to stops us coming out here, going to the game and just kind of sit and enjoy it before as well.”

Once through the gates, fans had to have their masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

“I think they’ve done as good as we can expect," said Hall. “I think with the masks and the social distancing, credit cards no cash and doing what we can so for all of us to be responsible.”

Whether they had a seat in the stadium or just on the sidewalk, fans say the Aggie spirit was still there.

