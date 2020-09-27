Advertisement

Governor Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for Brazoria County after deadly amoeba found in Lake Jackson water supply

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Lake Jackson as authorities continue to flush and disinfect the water system back to normal.
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri
Brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria fowleri(CDC)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County. It’s in response to a deadly amoeba found in Lake Jackson’s water supply.

The following is a press release from the Governor’s Office.

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County in response to Naeglera Fowleri, a deadly amoeba, found in the City of Lake Jackson’s water supply. A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Lake Jackson as authorities continue to flush and disinfect the water system back to normal. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is working alongside the City of Lake Jackson, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Environmental Protection Agency to resolve the ongoing water issue.

“The state of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this amoeba,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community.”

View the Disaster Declaration. 

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local photographer offers free school pictures

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
To help with the financial burden on parents this school year, Jen's Flash Affair is offering free school photos.

News

TikTok fate in the balance as judge weighs app store ban

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A decision on the ban is expected by late Sunday.

News

Dallas police: Three dead in motel room, homicide suspected

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say in a news release that the bodies of the three were found Saturday by the manager of the motel and all three were dead at the scene.

News

Silver Alert issued as officials search for a 76 year-old female out of Harris County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a missing 76 year-old woman who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Latest News

News

TAMU BUILD starts construction with new protocols in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
TAMU BUILD crews are back on the construction site with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Coronavirus

32 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/26

Updated: 18 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 9/26 | News Three At Ten

Local

Football’s back in Aggieland

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Saturday, football was back at Kyle Field and so were the fans, but just not as many usual. There was also no tailgating on campus.

News

Aggie pilots fly fighter jets over Kyle Field before A&M-Vanderbilt game

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Former Texas A&M Students and U.S. Air Force Airmen returned to Aggieland to fly fighter jets over Kyle Field. Bellamy and Smith are both excited to return home not only to perform the flyover but to meet with the Corps of Cadets in hopes of making an impact.

News

Century Square host alternative tailgating for fans during Aggie game day

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Aggie fans came out to Century Square on Saturday to enjoy some pre-game festivities before the Aggies take on Vanderbilt. Texas A&M University canceled tailgating for the first game of the season.