Advertisement

Gusty wind blows fall into the Brazos Valley overnight!

Wind gusts 30-40mph expected to tussle things around through sunrise Monday
Cold front set blow fall air into the Brazos Valley Sunday Night
Cold front set blow fall air into the Brazos Valley Sunday Night(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready?

Sunday was summer-ish across the Brazos Valley: highs in the low 90s, heat index values around 100°, and plenty of sweat for all. Monday we flip seasons to fall, in the wake of a decent cold front blowing through in the pre-sunrise hours.

Cold front timing for the Brazos Valley, pre-sunrise Monday.
Cold front timing for the Brazos Valley, pre-sunrise Monday.(KBTX)

OVERNIGHT / PRE-SUNRISE MONDAY:

RAIN: The cold front is slated to arrive between 1am - 2am (north) and 5am - 6am (south). Along and just behind the front, a thin line of showers to a low chance, odd rumble of thunder will be possible (40%). Any rain that falls should be minimal, with the highest amounts only expected up to 0.10″. Lingering shower activity may be ongoing by sunrise Monday. Any chance of wet weather clears the Brazos Valley by 7am - 9am.

WIND: Bigger impact of this cold front will be the wind. Have anything loose in the yard that you want to keep around? Go ahead and pull it close to the house before calling it a day Sunday. North gusts 30 to 40mph will be possible once the cold front passes by and are likely to continue through 9am to 10am Monday.

Forecast wind gusts across the Brazos Valley, Monday September 28th
Forecast wind gusts across the Brazos Valley, Monday September 28th(KBTX)

TEMPERATURE: Thermometers will hold steady in the mid-to-upper 70s through the first half of the night. Once this cold front turns in that breezy and gusty north wind, a quick 10° to 15°+ drop is expected. Sunrise temperatures should rest between the low and mid-60s, with a few upper 50s not ruled out across the far northern Brazos Valley.

MONDAY:

Morning clouds and a few lingering showers will be quick to shove south after sunrise. Blue skies take over by mid-morning for most. Wind will remain the greatest impact to your day: blowing 15 to 20mph, with gusts 25-30mph expected through sunset. The benefit? High temperatures slated to only reach the mid-to-upper 70s by late afternoon. Welcome to a late September day about 10° below average!

Forecast for Monday, September 28th
Forecast for Monday, September 28th(KBTX)

REST OF THE WEEK:

A perfect week of weather is in store as we close out the month and head into October. Tuesday and Wednesday morning bring crisp, upper 40° and low 50° temperatures, rebounding to the upper 70s and low 80s by afternoon. A small warm-up is in the works for the back half of the week, but a reinforcing cold front Thursday night will help keep things in check. Upper 50° mornings turned 80° afternoons close out the week and take us into the first weekend of the new month.

Forecast low temperatures for the week of September 28th - October 6th
Forecast low temperatures for the week of September 28th - October 6th(KBTX)

Enjoy, Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pastor celebrates 40 years at College Station church

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Pastor Cooper celebrates 40 year anniversary at St. Matthews Baptist Church in College Station.

News

Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman and asked her to give back their grandchild.

News

Governor Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for Brazoria County after deadly amoeba found in Lake Jackson water supply

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County. It’s in response to a deadly amoeba found in Lake Jackson’s water supply.

News

Local photographer offers free school pictures

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
To help with the financial burden on parents this school year, Jen's Flash Affair is offering free school photos.

Latest News

News

TikTok fate in the balance as judge weighs app store ban

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A decision on the ban is expected by late Sunday.

News

Dallas police: Three dead in motel room, homicide suspected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say in a news release that the bodies of the three were found Saturday by the manager of the motel and all three were dead at the scene.

News

Silver Alert issued as officials search for a 76 year-old female out of Harris County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a missing 76 year-old woman who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

News

TAMU BUILD starts construction with new protocols in place

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
TAMU BUILD crews are back on the construction site with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Coronavirus

32 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Brazos County Health District

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/26

Updated: 20 hours ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 9/26 | News Three At Ten