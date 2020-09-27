Gusty wind blows fall into the Brazos Valley overnight!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready?

Sunday was summer-ish across the Brazos Valley: highs in the low 90s, heat index values around 100°, and plenty of sweat for all. Monday we flip seasons to fall, in the wake of a decent cold front blowing through in the pre-sunrise hours.

Cold front timing for the Brazos Valley, pre-sunrise Monday. (KBTX)

OVERNIGHT / PRE-SUNRISE MONDAY:

RAIN: The cold front is slated to arrive between 1am - 2am (north) and 5am - 6am (south). Along and just behind the front, a thin line of showers to a low chance, odd rumble of thunder will be possible (40%). Any rain that falls should be minimal, with the highest amounts only expected up to 0.10″. Lingering shower activity may be ongoing by sunrise Monday. Any chance of wet weather clears the Brazos Valley by 7am - 9am.

WIND: Bigger impact of this cold front will be the wind. Have anything loose in the yard that you want to keep around? Go ahead and pull it close to the house before calling it a day Sunday. North gusts 30 to 40mph will be possible once the cold front passes by and are likely to continue through 9am to 10am Monday.

Forecast wind gusts across the Brazos Valley, Monday September 28th (KBTX)

TEMPERATURE: Thermometers will hold steady in the mid-to-upper 70s through the first half of the night. Once this cold front turns in that breezy and gusty north wind, a quick 10° to 15°+ drop is expected. Sunrise temperatures should rest between the low and mid-60s, with a few upper 50s not ruled out across the far northern Brazos Valley.

MONDAY:

Morning clouds and a few lingering showers will be quick to shove south after sunrise. Blue skies take over by mid-morning for most. Wind will remain the greatest impact to your day: blowing 15 to 20mph, with gusts 25-30mph expected through sunset. The benefit? High temperatures slated to only reach the mid-to-upper 70s by late afternoon. Welcome to a late September day about 10° below average!

Forecast for Monday, September 28th (KBTX)

REST OF THE WEEK:

A perfect week of weather is in store as we close out the month and head into October. Tuesday and Wednesday morning bring crisp, upper 40° and low 50° temperatures, rebounding to the upper 70s and low 80s by afternoon. A small warm-up is in the works for the back half of the week, but a reinforcing cold front Thursday night will help keep things in check. Upper 50° mornings turned 80° afternoons close out the week and take us into the first weekend of the new month.

Forecast low temperatures for the week of September 28th - October 6th (KBTX)

Enjoy, Brazos Valley.

