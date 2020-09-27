Local photographer offers free school pictures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jennifer Roberts of “Jen’s Flash Affair” is using her love for photography to give back to the community.

“Even when I offered my neighbors, 'Hey I’ll do photos for you for 40 bucks’ and they can’t even afford 40 bucks right now. That’s when I was like you know what, that’s not what the community needs. They need free photos,” said Roberts.

Roberts said that’s when the idea hit her to offer free school photos to parents.

“If you have four or five kids, you’re looking at almost $100. If you get photos of all your kids and right now when you can’t pay the bills, you know, ’Oh sorry, we’re not going to get photos this year.’ That’s not what should happen right now just because of COVID,” said Roberts.

Roberts held two events in Bryan and College Station Sunday for parents like Hilary Kessler.

“I actually love seeing them grow up in the pictures and to see all the changes,” said Kessler.

If you couldn’t make it out on Sunday, Roberts says she will continue to offer free or “pay what you can” school photos to parents in BCS.

“Seeing your smile when you receive the photos, that means everything to me. I’d rather have that reaction of ‘These are absolutely gorgeous. I could have never have afforded this on a normal basis.’ That’s what I get out of it,” said Roberts.

You can contact Roberts for photos by heading to Flash Affair Photography’s Facebook page or by calling 979-318-5039

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.