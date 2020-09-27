NFL Aggies Week 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season. Here’s some of their highlights:

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 2 touchdown catches. 28-10 win over Denver.

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 23/37 321 YDS. 9 rush YDS. 1 INT. 31-30 win over Minnesota.

Josh Reynolds WR (L.A. Rams) - 4 catches 60 YDS. 35-32 loss to Buffalo.

Cullen Gillaspia Fullback (Houston) - 1 catch 6 YDS (first NFL career catch). 1 downed punt. 28-21 loss to Pittsburgh.

Damion Ratley WR (NY Giants) - 1 catch 29 YDS (first catch of 2020). 36-9 loss to San Francisco.

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 4 tackles. 2 sacks (1 strip sack/fumble recovery). 2 QB hits. 34-20 win over Washington.

Randy Bullock Kicker (Cincinnati) - 3/3 FGs (48 long), 2/2 XPs. 33-33 tie with Philadelphia in overtime.

Braden Mann Punter (NY Jets) - 5 punts 210 YDS (42 YDS/punt). 1 inside 20. 36-7 loss to Indianapolis.

MONDAY:

Ricky Seals-Jones TE (Kansas City) - vs Baltimore

Armani Watts Safety (Kansas City) - vs Baltimore

Otaro Alaka Linebacker (Baltimore) - vs Kansas City

Justin Madubuike (Baltimore) - vs Kansas City

