Pastor celebrates 40 years at College Station church

St. Matthew Baptist Church hosted a drive-by parade to celebrate.
Pastor Cooper celebrates 40 year anniversary with drive-by parade.
Pastor Cooper celebrates 40 year anniversary with drive-by parade.(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Melvin and Pearlie Cooper have led the congregation at St. Matthew Baptist Church in College Station for 40 years.

Melvin became a pastor in 1980 when he was 27 years old.

Sunday friends and family hosted a drive-by parade to help celebrate the Cooper’s anniversary.

“I just feel like this is the place where God planted me. I’ve been comfortable and content right here and we’ve done wonderful work together. God has really been good to us,” said Cooper.

