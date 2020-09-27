Silver Alert issued as officials search for a 76 year-old female out of Harris County
Joann Johnson Jones was last seen wearing a nightgown early Sunday morning in Spring, Texas.
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a missing 76 year-old woman who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
Joann Johnson Jones is described as a 5′ 6″ female, weighing 175 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown.
Her last known location was in the 16700 block of Mandeville Court in Spring, Texas at around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning. She was driving a silver, 2017 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate MXH8830.
If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.
