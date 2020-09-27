Silver Alert issued as officials search for a 76 year-old female out of Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a missing 76 year-old woman who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Joann Johnson Jones is described as a 5′ 6″ female, weighing 175 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown.

Her last known location was in the 16700 block of Mandeville Court in Spring, Texas at around 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning. She was driving a silver, 2017 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate MXH8830.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Joann Jones from Spring, TX, on 09/27/2020, Texas plate MXH8830. pic.twitter.com/I8p5RO62tk — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) September 27, 2020

