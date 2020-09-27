Advertisement

TAMU BUILD starts construction with new protocols in place

This year crews will build three mobile medical clinics.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Despite COVID-19 setbacks, TAMU BUILD is back on the construction site building mobile medical clinics.

In order to stay safe on-site, COVID-19 protocols have been put in place.

Aggies receive temperature checks and screenings before entering the site. Masks must be worn at all times and tools are disinfected after every use. There is also a limit to how many people can be on-site and inside the shipping containers at a time.

BUILD 2020 CEO Abby Launikitis says they’re excited to kick off another build, but are taking COVID-19 seriously.

“Everyone’s got like a lot of energy and they’re very eager to get back out but kind of retraining the thought process of coming in, washing your hands, cleaning your tools, is definitely something that’s been a challenge that we’re really having to police and make sure happens,” said Launikitis.

This year the crew will build 3 mobile clinics. Two will stay local and the third will be shipped to Africa.

