11 killed in bar shooting in Mexico’s most violent state

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Gunmen have killed 11 people and wound a twelfth in a bar in the central Mexico state of Guanajuato.

State prosecutors said the bullet-ridden bodies of seven men and four women were found Sunday at a bar near the town of Jaral del Progreso. Guanajuato has been the most violent state in Mexico, but authorities had hoped the detention of a leader of a local gang on Aug. 2 would help stem the violence.

While murders across the state dropped slightly to 339 in August from 403 in July, they may be rebounding in September as gangs fight for territory.

