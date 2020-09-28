Advertisement

A morning over 140 days in the making...

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Monday was blustery and gusty...but it was also much, much cooler across the Brazos Valley! Wind will continue to huff and puff through early evening, expected to settle between 8pm and 10pm. Light breeze overnight, clear skies, and this cooler / drier air will allow morning temperatures to dip to the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise Tuesday. If Bryan / College Station can get to our project low of 53°, it will be the coolest morning we have had since May 10th. Still breezy Tuesday, just nothing like the 35-40mph gusts from Monday. Sunshine and highs in the upper 70s are waiting for you tomorrow afternoon.

Sunshine, and nothing but, all the way through the week. Morning lows jump back to the mid and upper 50s by Wednesday and Thursday, while afternoon highs bounce back to the mid and upper 80s. Hang tight, a reinforcing cold front arrives pre-sunrise Friday to bring thermometers back to the low 80s to start the weekend. Quiet weather pattern through the weekend as temperatures slowly climb back to seasonable levels for early October.

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 53. Wind: N 5-10 mph, gusting 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 79. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 56. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SW 5-10

