Aggie Recap: Vanderbilt

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A win is a win, and the Aggies proved that last night with a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt.

The Aggies looked lackluster at times, but head coach Jimbo Fisher says it’s a lot easier to fix mistakes when you win than when you lose.

“All three phases tonight did not play like I thought we would or how we can. Again, and in a regard that’s my fault as a head football coach got to get that fixed,” said Fisher.

The Aggie offense was inconsistent. They got off to a slow start and committed three turnovers.

You know we got a lot of young guys, no experience, you know I thought they did a really good job through out the week. sometimes it’s a little bit different playing in games, but I think as a whole entire offense we need to play with more consistency. It’s just going to take everybody to get on the same page," said Kellen Mond, Texas A&M’s quarterback.

They finished the game with 372 total yards of offense, 183 of those on the ground. Isiah Spiller and Ainias Smith picked up the bulk of those with 117 and 51 yards respectively.

“Getting the ball to Isiah and Ainias both you can see their unique abilities to run the ball, catch the ball. They’re a good tandem to have. They’re really good football player and have a lot of versatility, so I thought we used them well,” said Fisher.

Slow start was the theme for the defense as well. In the second half they came up with two interceptions and a crucial sack by Micheal Clemons late in the fourth quarter.

“That’s huge. That’s game changing you know as a defense every single day in practice, scrimmage, leading up until this point takeaways has been something we emphasize every single day,” said defensive lineman Micheal Clemons.

“I think our secondary did a great job as the game went on. I think guys were nervous at the beginning because it’s been a long time since we got to play against someone. But you know I thought they did a great job. Leon {O’Neal Jr.} had an interception. Demani {Richardson} had an interception, and they stepped up,” said linebacker Buddy Johnson.

The Aggies head to Alabama for week 2 and know they have a lot to clean up, but say they have confidence moving forward.

“The team never gave up. The fight in this team, Coach Fisher always talks about the grit this team plays with,” said Johnson.

“I’m ready to go to war with them every single day. Mistakes we’re made on both sides. We’re going to go back and look at the film and correct our mistakes and the biggest thing is not beating ourselves,” said Clemons.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.