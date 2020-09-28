Advertisement

Aggie Recap: Vanderbilt

A win is a win, and the Aggies proved that last night with a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A win is a win, and the Aggies proved that last night with a 17-12 victory over Vanderbilt.

The Aggies looked lackluster at times, but head coach Jimbo Fisher says it’s a lot easier to fix mistakes when you win than when you lose.

“All three phases tonight did not play like I thought we would or how we can. Again, and in a regard that’s my fault as a head football coach got to get that fixed,” said Fisher.

The Aggie offense was inconsistent. They got off to a slow start and committed three turnovers.

You know we got a lot of young guys, no experience, you know I thought they did a really good job through out the week. sometimes it’s a little bit different playing in games, but I think as a whole entire offense we need to play with more consistency. It’s just going to take everybody to get on the same page," said Kellen Mond, Texas A&M’s quarterback.

They finished the game with 372 total yards of offense, 183 of those on the ground. Isiah Spiller and Ainias Smith picked up the bulk of those with 117 and 51 yards respectively.

“Getting the ball to Isiah and Ainias both you can see their unique abilities to run the ball, catch the ball. They’re a good tandem to have. They’re really good football player and have a lot of versatility, so I thought we used them well,” said Fisher.

Slow start was the theme for the defense as well. In the second half they came up with two interceptions and a crucial sack by Micheal Clemons late in the fourth quarter.

“That’s huge. That’s game changing you know as a defense every single day in practice, scrimmage, leading up until this point takeaways has been something we emphasize every single day,” said defensive lineman Micheal Clemons.

“I think our secondary did a great job as the game went on. I think guys were nervous at the beginning because it’s been a long time since we got to play against someone. But you know I thought they did a great job. Leon {O’Neal Jr.} had an interception. Demani {Richardson} had an interception, and they stepped up,” said linebacker Buddy Johnson.

The Aggies head to Alabama for week 2 and know they have a lot to clean up, but say they have confidence moving forward.

“The team never gave up. The fight in this team, Coach Fisher always talks about the grit this team plays with,” said Johnson.

“I’m ready to go to war with them every single day. Mistakes we’re made on both sides. We’re going to go back and look at the film and correct our mistakes and the biggest thing is not beating ourselves,” said Clemons.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Aggie Recap: Vanderbilt

Updated: 1 hour ago

Sports

NFL Aggies Week 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in week 3 of the 2020 NFL season. Here’s some of their highlights:

Sports

Chennedy Carter Selected to WNBA All-Rookie Team

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Former Texas A&M Women’s Basketball standout Chennedy Carter earned a spot on the Women’s National Basketball Association All-Rookie Team on Sunday morning, the league announced.

Sports

AP Top 25: Big Ten and Pac-12 return to most unusual poll

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
No. 6 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 14 Oregon returned to The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, weeks before they start playing, creating a Top 25 as unusual as this season.

Latest News

Sports

Aggies start season with 17-12 win over Vanderbilt

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
No. 10 Texas A&M beat Vanderbilt 17-12 Saturday night at Kyle Field in the season opener for both teams.

Sports

Aggie Gameday: Vanderbilt vs Texas A&M

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Jessica Gruenling
KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5-6 p.m. on the CW and looked ahead to the Aggies match up with Vanderbilt.

Sports

Sooners, LSU fall

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There were stunning outcomes for third-ranked Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU this afternoon.

Sports

Texas A&M Highlights vs Vanderbilt

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)

Sports

UNIFIED uniform patch debuted by Aggie football team

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT
The Texas A&M football team will debut a uniform patch in Saturday’s season-opener vs. Vanderbilt that will be worn by all Aggies sport teams for the 2020-21 school year.

Sports

College Station wins season opener over Hutto 55-14

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:30 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The College Station football team beat Hutto 55-14 to open the season Friday night at Cougar Field.