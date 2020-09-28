Advertisement

Aggies can’t afford same mistakes against Alabama

Texas A&M vs Alabama
Texas A&M vs Alabama(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Football opened the season with a 17-12 win over Vanderbilt. It wasn’t the prettiest win. A&M had several costly penalties and turnovers that kept the game close the entire time. Now, the Aggies have a much bigger challenge ahead of them taking on second-ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The Aggies know if they want a chance to take down the giants of the SEC West, they’re going to need to play a much cleaner game. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said this Crimson Tide team has a winning culture and knows how to get it done. The Aggies lost 3 fumbles and had 8 penalties against the Commodores on Saturday. That’s something that can’t happen again against Alabama.

“You can’t give them anything. You have to make them earn anything. I’ll say this, turnovers and big plays affect the game more than anything, and third down conversions and your red zone opportunities. You look at every game, that’s the biggest things that does," Fisher said. "We’ve got to take care of the ball on offense. Not give them those opportunities. Especially when we’re down and ready to score points on two of those turnovers. We had touchdowns that led directly to turnovers that could have been 14 points the other way and you get control of the game. I think you can’t do that. You’ve got to be able to create explosive plays and stop them. But your battle is up front, and the trenches are going to be big. Alabama’s offensive and defensive lines are both very physical, very big, and very experienced. I think in those regards, you’re going to have your hands full. Of course their skill guys are good too, but you’ve got to be able to take care of the football and establish yourself on both lines of scrimmage,” Fisher added.

Last year, the Aggies were able to take care of the football against Alabama and not give up any turnovers. The Crimson Tide forced 2 takeaways against Missouri last week.

