Brazos County Health District confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases, 659 active cases

The Brazos County Health District has reported 38 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 659 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 60 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,683 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

79 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 751 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 203 active probable cases and there have been 548 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,402. There have been 69,354 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 72 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 46 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 455

77802: 449

77803: 1,407

77807: 313

77808: 247

77840: 2,063

77845: 1,401

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 58

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 33 499 Brazos 659 6,402 Burleson 33 338 Grimes 45 1,087 Houston 8 422 Lee 17 221 Leon 39 240 Madison 0 721 Milam 8 498 Montgomery 1,537 10,814 Robertson 42 309 San Jacinto 4 227 Trinity 3 196 Walker 816 4,206 Waller 97 860 Washington 51 640

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 478 staffed hospital beds with 162 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 15 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 33 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 499 total cases and 457 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 338 total cases, and 299 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 45 active cases. There have been 1,087 total cases, 1,010 recoveries and 32 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 422 total cases of COVID-19. There are eight active cases and 231 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 178 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 221 cases, with 190 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 39 active cases. The county has 240 total cases, with 195 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported zero active cases. The county has a total of 721 cases with 717 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has eight active cases of COVID-19. There have been 498 total cases and 487 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and six COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,537 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 10,814 total cases and 7,286 recovered cases. There are currently 21 people hospitalized, and there have been 140 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 42 active COVID-19 cases, with 309 total cases. Currently, 264 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 227 cases with 214 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has three active cases of COVID-19. The county has 196 total cases with 186 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,206 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 816 cases are active in the community and 1,393 are recovered community cases. 1,997 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 97 active cases of COVID-19. There are 860 total cases and 763 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 51 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 640 total cases with 541 recoveries and 48 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 11 new cases and 238 active cases on Sept. 25.

Currently, the university has reported 1,521 positive cases, 9.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 26, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 67,234 active cases and 652,376 recoveries. There have been 735,132 total cases reported and 6,016,907 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 15,522 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 140,868 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 27 at 2:55 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

