Bryan ISD Teacher Appreciation Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “We don’t want to wait until May to tell our teachers how much we appreciate them,” says Bryan ISD Superintendent Christie Whitbeck, “the timing is right now.”

That’s why the administrative staff at Bryan ISD is inviting the community to help them thank their teachers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to continue educating our children during a pandemic.

So Monday, Sep. 28, through Friday, Oct. 2, the administrative staff of Bryan ISD is coordinating a community effort to thank teachers for their unwavering efforts.

“Without them, we can’t put children first,” Whitbeck explains, “it takes the teachers to be there, to support them, to teach them, and to modify and be flexible as they have been doing throughout the pandemic.”

There are a number of ways you can get involved from the comfort of your home.

The first is through the district’s Twitter campaign using the #thankaBryanISDteacher. You can upload a photo or message and the communications team at the district will make sure to get it to the teachers.

One example includes a pre-K student who wrote his own name perfectly as a way to thank his teacher for helping him learn how.

Whitbeck says you can also send any letters or gift cards to the administrative office or drop it off in person for any teacher of your choosing.

“There are just so many ways you can say thank you to our wonderful teachers,” Whitbeck explains.

